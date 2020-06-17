COVID-19 anxiety still affecting everyday plans

To decide to leave the house or even travel may be a choice that is more difficult for some people to make than others, many are still dealing with the anxiety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

People have mixed feelings if whether it is safe to begin making plans to socialize. Dr. Graham Taylor a licensed clinical psychologist said these are unprecedented times and people are having to make decisions they have never made before.

Dr. Taylor said, “Our lives are being complicated by numerous decisions like where’s my mask, where do I have to wear it, where can we take it off or leave it on, how many people can we have in the elevator, how close can I walk by somebody, can I go on certain trails which way is this arrow going in the grocery line, am I going the right direction.”

These are questions that are new to the majority of people and it is the reality under the COVID-19 pandemic.

His colleague, Dr. Lawrie Ignacio, who is also a licensed clinical psychologist, said it is natural for some people to not feel comfortable with the idea of being social just yet.

Dr. Ignacio said, “There are personality dynamics that can also impact one’s decision to be cautious, folks who are more introverted in some ways are having an easier time being at home and finding ways to stay connected.”

Ignacio said people could be creative in their friendships to stay connected even if it is at a distance.

They said some of their patients are having trouble with the feeling of letting family or friends down if they do not agree to make plans with them. They said there is nothing wrong with putting personal health first.

Dr. Taylor said, “In this case, they need to decide that they have the permission to be self-caring, it’s not selfish.”

On the other side of the coin there are those who may be feeling fatigued from hearing and seeing so much about the virus. They may choose to leave concerns behind and resume regular life.

Dr. Ignacio said, “We are really just hard-wired to not be alone and isolated so those who might be, maybe in a little bit of denial around the risk might be just at their threshold for being isolated.”

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Oahu bringing the total cases in Hawaii to 740.