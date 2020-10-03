Couple rearrested after violating Hawaii’s quarantine order for the second time

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A couple was arrested on Oct. 2 for violating the State of Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order for the second time.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Special agents from the Attorney General’s Investigations Division rearrested Evan Dorsey, 27, and Angel Henri, 30, in Waikiki on Friday afternoon. They were first arrested Thursday morning, Oct. 1, for the same reason.

When Dorsey was released that same day, officials said that he posted on social media that he was defying the state’s quarantine law. Security at the hotel, where the couple was supposed to quarantine, told special agents that they left. Ten minutes later, special agents arrested the couple.

A witness also reported to officials that Dorsey created a second social media post that showed him and Henri surfing at Kuhio Beach.

The couple face a second quarantine violation charge. Their bail was set at $2,000.

Latest Stories on KHON2