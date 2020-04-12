Couple arrested for violating 14-day quarantine emergency order in Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police arrested 36-year-old Adam Schwarze of Aiea, Hawaii and 31-year-old Desiree Marvin of Alexandria, Virginia on April 10 for violating the state’s COVID-19 mandatory 14-day quarantine emergency order.

They arrived on a flight from Oahu via Southwest Airlines.

According to a preliminary report, the couple was contacted around 4:20 p.m. before exiting the Līhu‘e Airport at the Ahukini checkpoint. The visitors were advised of the state’s 14-day quarantine order and the requirement to proceed directly to their place of lodging.

After driving away from the checkpoint, they were observed turning in the opposite direction of their stated accommodations. A traffic stop was subsequently initiated where they were informed again of the 14-day quarantine order and advised to proceed directly to their accommodations.

At approximately 5:50 p.m, a Kauai Police Department officer observed the visitors’ unoccupied rental vehicle in the parking lot of Foodland in Princeville.

After exiting the grocery store, the couple was placed under arrest for violation of the mandatory 14-day quarantine order and transported to cellblock where they posted bail.

They have an upcoming court date and could each face misdemeanor charges of up to $5,000 in fines and/or up to one year in prison.

Visitors are required to quarantine in proper accommodations for 14 days, leave the island or face arrest for subsequent offense under the governor’s order.

KPD will continue to conduct random quarantine compliance checks to ensure the health and safety of the Kaua‘i community against the spread of COVID-19.