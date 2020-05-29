County of Kaua‘i food distribution program to continue Saturday, May 30

HANALEI – The County of Kaua‘i is pleased to announce a joint program with the Hawaii Foodbank Kaua‘i and the Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank to provide 500 food packages at Waipa Foundation on the North Shore at 2 p.m.

Recipients can begin lining up at noon. These packages are intended for Kaua‘i families who are food insecure.

We encourage any household who needs food to come out to our distribution in Kapa‘a. We understand that almost every household on Kaua‘i has been affected in one way or another by COVID-19. If you are in need of food, please come to the county’s food distribution this Saturday.

Distribution sites were selected based on geographical location and ability to accommodate all aspects of the distribution services, such as vehicle capacity, traffic flow, etc.

This program is being administered by the Kaua‘i Incident Management Team and operated by the County of Kaua‘i Department of Parks and Recreation (DOPR)/Recreation Division in partnership with the Hawai‘i Food Bank/ Kaua‘i Branch and Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank, with support from the Kaua’i Police Department, Hawai‘i State Department of Health, and Hawai‘i National Guard for traffic control. Mahalo to Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Kaua‘i Ice, and the National Guard for their support of this important program.