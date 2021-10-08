County mayors meet with Gov. Ige about relaxing more COVID restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige said after many discussions and meetings, he anticipates signing orders for Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island to loosen COVID restrictions next. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said — just as Oahu got the green light Friday — he is hoping for the same.

“The governor had a timeline that he was working on, and now that he gave the OK for Oahu, many of the same requests were made by this county and my administration,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.

Mayor Victorino could not discuss specifics on the changes he proposed, but he expects the governor to approve his requests sometime within next week.

“Let me assure you businesses — big and small — hospitality industry, farming and all our medical areas will be happy to hear some of these changes,” said Mayor Victorino.

Over on Hawaii Island, the county’s gathering limit remains the same, but that could also change soon.

“We went down to 10 and 10, because we saw what was happening in our hospitals,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth. “As the numbers go down, we’re looking at that right now and we’re looking at even some of the protocols that we’ve had for some of our events. We’re looking at maybe loosening some of those protocols.”

Both Hawaii Island and Kauai already have options for organized events. Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami said, for now, the Garden Isle will continue to follow the state’s emergency orders.

“I’m sure people want to loosen those restrictions, as well, but I think for now, they’re best to keep those in place,” said Mayor Kawakami.

The governor said he will be working with each county to meet their specific needs with health and safety in mind. Until more restrictions are relaxed, officials asked the public to abide by the current rules.

“Until we have further lessening of restrictions across the county, I ask everyone to please join me in doing what’s right for right now,” said Mayor Victorino.