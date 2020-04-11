County mayors cracking down on stay at home order with curfews, checkpoints

Starting tonight, Friday, April 10, both Maui and Honolulu counties will undergo a nighttime curfew that will be in effect from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. this weekend.

The curfew pilot program is expected to expire at 5 a.m. Monday.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says no vehicles will be allowed on the road from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting this Friday, each night, through Monday morning. It includes anything with a wheel, so even bicycles. Grocery shopping will not be allowed during this pilot curfew but there are a few exceptions.

“For those people driving to and from work, for those people making deliveries,” said Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard.

Picking up medication and medical emergencies are also exempt.

Officials at the Mayor’s Office say that dropping off family members at work and picking them up is also okay.

“After reflection on the upcoming holiday weekend and concerns in our community, I have decided to mandate a night-time curfew for at least the next three days,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “These are difficult times for all of us and we’re doing everything in our power to stop the spread of COVID-19. We will evaluate the effectiveness of this curfew after this weekend and will continue to make policy changes as needed.”

Other rule changes effective 11 p.m. Friday, April 10 for Maui County include:

Only two (2) members of a household may leave home to conduct essential activities, unless other household members absolutely cannot be left home alone (i.e. young children, elderly and persons with disabilities).

Businesses are required to limit entrance to two (2) people from one household, unless other household members absolutely must accompany them.

Essential businesses with employees that have direct public contact or handle food, shall be required to wear a mask or other face covering. Employers also shall allow employees to voluntarily wear masks or face coverings.

Bed and Breakfast homes and Short-Term Rental homes may only operate to provide housing for essential workers.

On Saturday, Maui police will also conduct roving checkpoints.

“We’d like voluntarily compliance, but we’re going to have to stop all the cars we ask for patience, we know there are people who are essential and those who aren’t please stay at home,” said MPD Lt. Audra Sellers.

She suggested Maui residents read up on who is and is not essential and make sure drivers have their identification, registration and insurance on hand, even if it’s expired.

Kauai is the only county that already has a curfew in place including checkpoints.

Starting Saturday, Mayor Derek Kawakami announced that all vacation rentals and golf courses will close.

He said all food handlers, grocery store workers or people who sell medicine on the Garden isle are required to wear a mask and he is urging shoppers to wear a mask as well.

Hawaii county is not implementing a curfew but on Friday, Mayor Harry Kim also that he is also halting vacation rental operations beginning Monday.

Earlier this week, Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell said vacation rentals are not an essential business, and said when a visitor stays at one it makes it difficult for the Hawaii Tourism Authority to check on visitors who are still required to do a 14-day quarantine.