Country music star Brad Paisley participates in concert to benefit Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Country music artists are coming together Wednesday, March 31 for an online benefit concert for zoos and aquariums.

Stars such as Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and Ashley McBryde are lending their talents to “All Together for Animals.”

Pandemic closures meant steep financial losses including here at the Honolulu Zoo, which has to care for almost 900 animals daily.

Proceeds from this concert will benefit facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which the Honolulu Zoo is.

The concert is at 2 p.m. and at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. Visit HonoluluZoo.org for concert information.

