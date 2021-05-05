Counties wait on Gov. David Ige to approve list of requests, changes to tier restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s counties are looking to make some changes, but any modification in restrictions must be approved by Gov. David Ige.

Oahu is currently in a 4-week pause and evaluation period.

KHON asked the City for an update on the tier system. A spokesperson said a request from the City was sent to the State for review, but until there’s a response, details won’t be shared.

“You know, I haven’t seen it,” Ige said on Wednesday. “The staff is working and kind of going through the request and trying to determine what makes the most sense.”

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami plans to move the county to a more restrictive Tier 3. He’s also awaiting approval from the Governor on his proposed changes, such as limiting indoor gatherings to five people instead of 10.

“We’re working with the City and County (of Honolulu), Maui County, and Kauai County have also made additional requests,” said Ige. “Some of it is related to the vaccination exceptions for inter-island and others, so it’s a pretty board range. We’re working with all of the counties.”

KHON asked Maui Mayor Michael Victorino about his request.

“I don’t like to say we are going to do this and that, and then it doesn’t happen, and people say, ‘Well, you said…,’ and that is something I learned through this pandemic,” said Victorino. “I like to only confirm when it’s been confirmed by the Governor and it has been approved by him, but I’ll say it was to improve the situation within our business community and as well as the community at large.”

Big Island officials say their requests are still under review internally and haven’t yet been submitted to the Governor.