Councilwoman urges Gov. Ige to extend eviction moratorium into 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura submitted a resolution urging Governor David Ige to extend the eviction moratorium well into 2021. The current moratorium in place, which prevents rental evictions for lack of payment, is set to expire on Dec. 31.

Sugimura argues that more action is needed.

“Although Governor Ige extended the moratorium until Dec. 31, a temporary eviction moratorium with the same expiration date was already granted by the CDC in September,” said Sugimura. “Our communities are and will continue to face the impacts of the pandemic long past the end of the year so I am hoping this call for action will be heard by our state government officials.”

The councilwoman adds that the state should focus on expediting funds from the CARES Act to residents, especially those who have already expressed a need for rental or mortgage assistance.

Sugimura explained that less than $20-million have been used to assist with monthly rent out of the $100-million in Federal CARES Act funding appropriated for rental relief. Once the moratorium expires, she says tenants will be left responsible for accrued back rent for which they can legally be given five business days to pay back.

“It is imperative to expedite the process for our residents to access CARES Act funding, especially if they’ve reached out and asked for rental or mortgage assistance this year,” she says.

Members of the public are invited to tune into the council meeting in which Councilwoman Sugimura’s resolution will be addressed. The meeting will air on Friday, Nov. 20. on Channel 53. The public is also encouraged to send in testimony via video or by mail.

