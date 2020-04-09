Councilmember Pine, Kapolei Chamber of Commerce release jobs guide for unemployed

Honolulu City Councilmember Kym Pine and the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce released an extensive jobs guide today that lists open positions across O‘ahu.
This jobs guide offers open positions islandwide. Positions in the guide range from various types of hourly work to new career opportunities with government agencies, nonprofit organizations, retail and food service industries and the very important healthcare field.
A link to the “Now Hiring – Available Hawaii Jobs” guide, as well as other COVID-19 assistance guides prepared by Councilmember Kym Pine that are being regularly updated here.