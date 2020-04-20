Councilmember Kym Pine to give out free face masks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu City Councilmember Kym Pine will be distributing free disposable face masks on Monday afternoon, April 20, in Waikele.

Councilmember Pine held the first distribution in Kapolei on Sunday April 19.

In a partnership between Councilmember Pine, local Chinese business organizations and Inspire Church Waikele, Pine and her volunteers will distribute free, disposable face masks from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., or while supplies last.

“Hundreds of families, kupuna and individuals came through our distribution at Kapolei Commons today, so grateful to receive masks, because they have been unable to find them at stores or online, or, they have been unable to afford them. It is clear that there is such a great need in our community and I am grateful to be in a position to help,” Pine said.

Wearing cloth masks in public at essential businesses and on public transit will be mandatory starting Monday, with exceptions only for people with pulmonary problems, at banks and ATMs and for children five and younger.

Inspire Church Waikele is located at 94-877 Lumiaina St. in Waikele Center, next to UFC Gym.