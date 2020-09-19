Councilman wants HPD to issue more warnings over citations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A city councilman is asking the Honolulu Police Department to ease up on handing out citations to those who violate Oahu’s emergency order.

Councilman Tommy Waters says he’s concerned that the wrong people are being punished and resources aren’t being used wisely.

Councilman Waters says he’s received about 200 emails from residents complaining about getting cited by police. He points out that they may have been violating the order but they were clearly not endangering anyone, so they should have just been given a warning.

“I got an email where this mom was riding with her two kids and they jumped off the bike and they scurried up a tree and they were issued three citations,” said Waters.

HPD reported that since March, it has issued 15,000 warnings, 58,000 citations, and made 446 arrests. Forty-four-thousand citations were from the past month.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said HPD relied on warnings at the beginning.

“Unfortunately, there continued to be large gatherings and other violations, and that’s when the department shifted its focus to enforcement.”

Councilman Waters is concerned that too much focus is placed on violating solo activities, and not enough on large gatherings.

“My constituents are complaining that their neighbors are having parties at their homes and they call the police and nothing happens and that’s a problem,” said Councilman Waters.

He adds that it could also clog up the judicial system.

The state judiciary says that it handled less than 20,000 citations all of last year, so less than half of what’s been given this year. But it temporarily assigned more workers to handle the extra load.

The Honolulu prosecutor’s office says, “Those who disregard emergency orders are placing a tremendous strain on the prosecutor’s office. We are taking an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to ease the burden.”

A spokesman adds, “We are in meetings with stakeholders to discuss challenges posed by the extraordinary number of emergency citations.”

The violation is a misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $5,000 or up to a year in jail or both. Councilman Waters points out that those convicted will have a permanent record.

“You can be excluded from a school, law school, med school, from college. Heck, you can get excluded from a country if you have a misdemeanor,” said Waters.

