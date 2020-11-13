Costco no longer accepting medical exemptions for face masks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Costco will stop accepting medical exemptions for face masks on Nov. 16 for all members, guests and employees.
The company will be requiring individuals to wear a face shield if they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.
Members with a medical condition were previously exempt from Costco’s face mask policy, which went into effect on May 4.
Costco CEO Craig Jelinek says that while the change may be inconvenient to some, he believes the added safety is “worth any inconvenience.”
Children who are under the age of two will not be required to adhere to the updated policy.
To read the full announcement from Costco, click here.
