Coronavirus:82 new COVID-19 cases; three new deaths reported on Jan. 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 82 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

There are 59 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, eight on Maui and four diagnosed out of state.

The DOH reports, one case from Maui was recategorized to the Island of Hawaii.

That brings state total to 25,853.

The state death toll rises to 410.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: