Coronavirus:59 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths reported on Feb. 20

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 59 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

There are 35 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, 12 on Maui, two on the Big island and 10 residents who were diagnosed out of state as they were visiting.

That brings state total to 27,107

The state death toll remains at 430.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: