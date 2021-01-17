Coronavirus:132 new COVID-19 cases; two new deaths reported on Jan. 17

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 132 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

There are 86 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 27 on Maui, seven on the Big Island, one on Kauai, and nine diagnosed out of state

That brings state total to 24,353.

The state death toll rises to 322.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: