HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Pacific Health COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus will pay a visit to the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet on Sunday, June 27.

The bus will be parked at the main entrance by the ticket booths from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Walk-ins will be welcome but recipients can also sign up for an appointment online.

Click here to schedule an appointment or to view additional clinics scheduled through July and August on Oahu.