Coronavirus vaccines available for Oahu residents 50 years and older

Oahu residents 50 and up will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 12.
Neighbor islands are vaccinating those 16 years and older.
Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
Veterans Affairs:
https://www.va.gov/health-care/schedule-view-va-appointments/
Adventist Health Castle:
https://www.adventisthealth.org/castle/vaccine/
Hawaii Pacific Health:
https://www.hawaiipacifichealth.org/hph-covid-19-updates/vaccine-update/
Queen’s Health Systems:
https://covid.queens.org/vaccine/
Windward POD at Windward Community College:
Moderna available on Tuesdays:
Site: https://bhamastervaccine.as.me/FIRSTdoseWCC J & J available on Thursdays:
Site: https://BHAmastervaccine.as.me/JandJatWindwardPOD
Kaiser Permanente:
https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
Use the CDC Vaccine Finder for vaccination at Longs, Safeway, or other local pharmacies: https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
Costco: https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html
CVS/Long Drugs: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Safeway (Albertsons): https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
Sam’s Club: https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy/immunization?imzType=covid
Times Pharmacy: http://timespharmacyhawaii.com/covidvaccine
Walgreens: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302