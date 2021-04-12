Coronavirus vaccines available for Oahu residents 50 years and older

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Oahu residents 50 and up will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 12.

Neighbor islands are vaccinating those 16 years and older.

Veterans Affairs:

https://www.va.gov/health-care/schedule-view-va-appointments/

Adventist Health Castle:

https://www.adventisthealth.org/castle/vaccine/

Hawaii Pacific Health:

https://www.hawaiipacifichealth.org/hph-covid-19-updates/vaccine-update/

Queen’s Health Systems:

https://covid.queens.org/vaccine/



Windward POD at Windward Community College:

Moderna available on Tuesdays:

Site: https://bhamastervaccine.as.me/FIRSTdoseWCC J & J available on Thursdays:

Site: https://BHAmastervaccine.as.me/JandJatWindwardPOD

Kaiser Permanente:

https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine

Use the CDC Vaccine Finder for vaccination at Longs, Safeway, or other local pharmacies: https://vaccinefinder.org/search/

Costco: https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html

CVS/Long Drugs: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

Safeway (Albertsons): https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

Sam’s Club: https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy/immunization?imzType=covid

Times Pharmacy: http://timespharmacyhawaii.com/covidvaccine

Walgreens: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp

Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302