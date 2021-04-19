Coronavirus vaccine eligibility opens to Oahu residents 16 years and older

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Monday, April 19, everyone in the state of Hawaii who is 16 years old and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s exciting because people can sign up simply and it doesn’t matter what age you are, or where you work or anything. Just sign up and get vaccinated if you believe in it,” said Lt. Governor Dr. Josh Green.

Sixteen and 17 year olds can only get the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is only accessible to those 18 and older and the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is still on hold at this time.

Some sites alternate which vaccine they distribute every other week; one week will be Pfizer, the next week will be Moderna. State health officials said there are roughly 200,000 residents who fall into the 16 to 50 year old range.

