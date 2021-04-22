Coronavirus vaccine clinic planned in Wai‘anae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is scheduled to vaccinate 1,000 adults against COVID-19 on Saturday, April 24, at the Nanakuli High and Intermediate School gymnasium.

The Health Center is partnering with the Hawaii Air and Hawaii Army National Guard to administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Saturday’s clinic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The gymnasium is located at Nanakuli Avenue just off Farington Highway when entering the Wai‘anae area from Kapolei. Those who are 18 years and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Officials are encouraging residents to make the experience a family event by getting vaccinated before enjoying one of the beaches in Wai‘anae.

Appointments can be made by calling the Health Center at (808)-427-3659.