Coronavirus vaccine clinic held for Tongan elders, Southeast Asian immigrant farmers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Trinity United Methodist Church in Pearl City held a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 20, to serve Tongan elders and Southeast Asian immigrant farmers.

The clinic was hosted by the Inter-Agency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Services and the Trinity United Methodist Church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Staff from the Kalihi Palama Health Center administered the vaccines in an effort to serve the distinct and underserved groups in the community.

Tongan elders and Southeast Asian immigrant farmers are groups that have been traditionally underserved, according to the Department of Health, and their members are encouraged to get vaccinated.