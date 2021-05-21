Coronavirus vaccine administered at Mililani High School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Queen’s Medical Center continues to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to the community.

They stopped at Mililani High School on Friday, May 21.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It is part of the Queen’s mobile vaccination clinic that is bringing shots to the community. The mobile clinic is open to students, parents, staff and even community members.

Mililani’s principal told KHON2 that they had about 800 appointments Friday, plus walk-ins.

“Oh my goodness, we’re so happy to be able to get so much of the community out and be able to really see the need being fulfilled,” said Mililani High School principal Fred Murphy. “This pent-up need in our community, I think the timing of the 12-year-old eligibility and our vaccination clinic was perfect…about 24 hours apart, so we saw a ton of reservations overnight.”

One parent took advantage of the opportunity to protect his daughter and community.

“It’s important for our family,” said Stephen Florino. “Things are starting to open up and we wanted to protect her and protect everyone else around her, so yeah, absolutely. Come and take advantage of this opportunity.”

The next stop for Queen’s mobile vaccination clinic is on Sunday, May 23, in Ma’ili.