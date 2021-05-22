Coronavirus vaccination clinic held at Punahou School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) brought its COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus to Punahou School on Saturday, May 22, where more than 500 doses of vaccine were administered.

The clinic was open to Punahou School students 12 and older and their family members.

The HPH Vax Squad Bus is a tour bus that was retrofitted to host COVID-19 vaccinations. It is stocked with supplies and equipment that allow for the safe administration of the vaccine.

Punahou faculty and students told KHON2 that more people being vaccinated means a faster return to normal.

“I think the bigger thing now is that they can be with their friends and then all the different families feel OK with them being together, that’s the thing,” said Punahou faculty member and parent Josh Hayashi. “Like sports, all that kinda stuff.”

“If you’re on the fence, I recommend you should get a vaccine because [if] you want things to go back to normal, then you need the shot,” said Punahou student Summer Wong.

Medical and clinical staff are trained to administer the vaccinations. The team includes medical assistants, nurses, pharmacists, doctors and technical support.

HPH has administered more than 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through its mobile clinic program since it launched on Thursday, May 6.

Appointments must be made to participate in the mobile vaccination clinics. Click here to make an appointment and then click on the “bus” icon to schedule. Second doses will be scheduled after patients received their first dose.