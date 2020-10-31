Coronavirus: three new deaths, 68 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports three new deaths, 68 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

There are 46 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island, one on Maui, and six residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 15,071.

A total of 530,264 tests have been performed and results received for the state.

There were eight new cases that needed hospitalization. There are 38 new recoveries reported, totaling 11,776 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 3,076 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1274 (15)

Honolulu: 13,133 (46)

Kauai: 64

Maui: 408 (1)

Lanai: 99

Molokai 17

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 76 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 1,105

Deaths: 219 (3)

Released from isolation: 11,776 (38)

Latest Stories on KHON2