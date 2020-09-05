Coronavirus: Three deaths; 221 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 5

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported 221 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 5.

There are three deaths reported.

There are 190 cases on Oahu, 24 on the Big Island, and five on Maui. One case from Honolulu was removed from the counts because of updated information. One case was diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 9,693.

There are nine new cases that needed hospitalization. There were 76 new recoveries were reported, totaling 2,931 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 6,678 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: