Coronavirus testing at West Loch Elderly Village on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city will be testing residents at the West Loch Elderly Village in Ewa Beach after two people living there recently tested positive.

The testing is on Sept. 7.

The property manager has sent out notices to tenants, and all common areas will be thoroughly cleaned in addition to regular cleaning and maintenance.

