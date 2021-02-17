Coronavirus survivor donates convalescent plasma to help others fighting the virus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii is calling on coronavirus survivors to donate their COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP). CCP is used to help treat those hospitalized with the virus.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii has roughly 250 people who have donated CCP as of Wednesday, Feb. 17.

One of those donors is Rommel Angelia. He never thought he would be a part of the numbers.

“I think it was like 355 cases that day and I was one of them,” Angelia said, reflecting on when he tested positive for COVID-19 in August, 2020.

Angelia said, he remembers exactly when he knew he had caught the virus.

“We grabbed like a Yummy’s, Yummy’s special, right? So it has like all this super savory kalbi and meat jun and I was like ok lets go!” Angelia said, recalling the day he and his girlfriend went out for a bite to eat.

“I took like my first two bites and I just stopped and I looked at her and I was like ‘I can’t taste anything,’ and then I smelt the food and I was like, ‘I can’t smell this either,’” Angelia explained.

Angelia got tested immediately after his gut told him he had COVID-19 and sure enough, he was positive for the virus.

The healthy and active 23-year-old said, never before in his life has something beaten him down so badly.

“This was something that I could not stand up, get up, and that’s pretty crazy like I was running the whole month, since gyms were closed. I was running like almost every day, and I knew that I was in a good shape already, and right when I got [COVID], I couldn’t even stand up. I stood up and my legs would buckle, so I’d just stay down,” Angelia explained.

He also experienced a long list of other symptoms on top of severe muscle pains.

“I had stomach pains, stomach problems, diarrhea. I couldn’t stop coughing,” he said.

Angelia did recover but it took him four months to get back to 100% and to be able to exercise the way he did before.

He is now donating his CCP to help others fighting the virus.

“Just knowing that whatever I can do helps a lot because I know for a fact that if I was able to suffer these symptoms for me, it can be even more devastating to other people who have more severe health conditions than me,” Angelia said about why he is so motivated to donate.

Doctors like Stephanie Guo at the Queen’s Medical Center use CCP from COVID-19 survivors to treat people currently hospitalized with the virus.

“We’ve seen that it likely contributed, a long with a lot of the other therapies, to really shortening their course of disease and having their symptoms improve quicker compared to someone who has not received the plasma,” Dr. Guo said about how CCP helps COVID-19 patients recover faster.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii said, its goal is to get 100-150 new CCP donors to sign up every month.

“For the 26,000 that could be hearing this message, if you’re interested to help save a loved one because you could be saving your auntie, your uncle, your grandma, grandpa, brother, sister, or even a stranger or your neighbor. If you’re interested, call us and just check it out,” said Todd Lewis, the Chief Operating Officer of Blood Bank of Hawaii.

Angelia said, his hope is that others will learn from his story and they will continue to take the pandemic seriously.

“You are able to carry it, and judging by how contagious it is within my own family, like it is extremely contagious that’s why I feel like everyone should be keen to following these safety protocols because it is important to me, my family and to my community,” he said.

To donate CCP to help others, click here.