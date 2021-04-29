Coronavirus rent, utility assistance program coming to Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kauai 2021 Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program will begin accepting online applications at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 10.

The program will be administered by the Kauai Government Employees Federal Credit Union (KGEFCU).

The Līhu‘e Civic Center Pi‘ikoi Building will have in-person application assistance on Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Households that have been directly or indirectly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — such as being past due on rent and utilities — are encouraged to apply. Applicants who are eligible may receive up to $4,500 per month for rent and there is no cap per month for utilities that qualify.

Priority will be given to households with income that earn less than 50% of the average medium income or households in which one or more member has been unemployed for 90 days.

Click here for more information and contact KGEFCU at rent@kgefcu.org for assistance with an application.