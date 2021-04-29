Coronavirus rent, utility assistance program coming to Kauai

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kauai 2021 Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program will begin accepting online applications at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 10.

The program will be administered by the Kauai Government Employees Federal Credit Union (KGEFCU).

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Līhu‘e Civic Center Pi‘ikoi Building will have in-person application assistance on Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Households that have been directly or indirectly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — such as being past due on rent and utilities — are encouraged to apply. Applicants who are eligible may receive up to $4,500 per month for rent and there is no cap per month for utilities that qualify.

Priority will be given to households with income that earn less than 50% of the average medium income or households in which one or more member has been unemployed for 90 days.

Click here for more information and contact KGEFCU at rent@kgefcu.org for assistance with an application.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories