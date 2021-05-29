Coronavirus pop-up vaccine clinics coming to Kauaʿi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be several pop-up vaccine clinics across the Garden Isle starting on Sunday, May 30.

The first clinic starts Sunday at Hanalei Elementary School from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at the pop-up clinics.

There will also be pop-up clinics at the following locations and dates:

Anahola Clubhouse , Saturday, June 5, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

, Saturday, June 5, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kekaha Neighborhood Center, Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Laukōnā Park in Hanamāʻulu, Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Call 808-938-0938)

A vaccine clinic is also scheduled at Troy’s Place on Saturday, June 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Everyone 21 and older can sing five karaoke songs for free at Troy’s Place on the same day of their vaccination.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the Troy’s Place clinic is asked to call the Hoʽōla Lāhui hotline at (808)-938-0938 at least two days before June 5.

Click here for more information and to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Kauaʿi.