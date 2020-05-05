Coronavirus patient released from Maui Memorial Medical Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are more COVID-19 success stories.
This one is on Maui.
The staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center lined the hallways to bid aloha to a single mom of three.
She was admitted with COVID-19 about 36 days ago.
She was on a ventilator but as weeks went by she began to heal and breathe on her own.
She went home on Monday.
Meanwhile, Maui health reopened the Maui East Unit as a medical surgical unit it is no longer a COVID-19 unit.
