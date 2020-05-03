Coronavirus patient Coby Torda awake

Coronavirus
Posted:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 first told you about Coby Torda when he was in the ICU with coronavirus in March.

He has been in the hospital since then in a medically induced coma.

His family says he is awake now.

He is recovering in the hospital, and he’s slowly coming out of his sedated state.

