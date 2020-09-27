Coronavirus: one death, 98 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports one new death, 98 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 27.

There are 91 cases on Oahu, and seven on the Big Island.

That brings the state total to 12,116.

There were 14 new cases that needed hospitalization. One new recovery was reported, totaling 10,155 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 1,829 active cases in Hawaii.

Below are the maps of the cases by Zip Code.