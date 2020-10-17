Coronavirus: one death, 96 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 17

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports one new death, 96 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 17.

There are 81 cases on Oahu, 12 on the Big Island, and one on Kaui. Two residents were diagnosed outside of Hawaii.

That brings the state total to 13,949.

There were 13 new cases that needed hospitalization. There were 48 new recoveries reported, totaling 10,995 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 2,778 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,038 (12)

Honolulu: 12,398 (81)

Kauai: 60 (1)

Maui: 411

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 42 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 1001 (13)

Deaths: 186 (1)

Released from isolation: 10,995 (48)

Below are the maps that show which Zip Codes the cases are in.

On Oahu, with 81 new cases, no map changes. Waianae (96792) rises to 115 cases, Waipahu (96797) falls to 158 cases.

On Hawaii Island, with 12 new cases, 96771 drops to zero cases. Kailua-Kona (96740) drops to 119 cases, Hilo (96720) drops to 68 cases.

On Maui, with no new cases, no map changes.

On Kauai, with one new case, no map changes… but:

Note that on Kauai, all ZIP codes but one show zero cases, and the remaining ZIP code is grayed out because the DOH says the population is too small to disclose. But we know there is one new case and two active cases on the island. So, now we know that they’re in Princeville/Hanalei (96714), the ZIP code protected by DOH policy.

