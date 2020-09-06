Coronavirus: one death, 164 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reported one death and 164 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 6.

There were 13 cases on the Big Island, 146 on Oahu, one on Kauai, and two on Maui.

One case from Maui and one case from Hawaii were removed from the counts, and one case from Honolulu was re-categorized to Kauai after updated information became available.

That brings the state total to 9,855.

There were 5 new cases that needed hospitalization. There were 60 new recoveries reported totaling 2,991 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 6,779 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 506 (13)

Honolulu: 8,911 (146)

Kauai: 58 (1)

Maui: 354 (2)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 26

Required Hospitalization:597 (5)

Deaths: 85 (1)

Released from isolation: 2,991 (60)

