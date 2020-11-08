Coronavirus: One death, 128 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports one coronavirus death, 128 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 7.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

There are 108 cases on Oahu, 11 cases on the Big Island, two cases on Kauai and two cases on Maui. There were five residents diagnosed out state.

That brings the state total to 15,819.



The state death toll is 220.

There were new 10 cases that needed hospitalization.

A total of 562,270 tests have been performed and results received for the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: