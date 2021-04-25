Coronavirus on Kauai: County reports 8 new cases, 6 considered close contacts

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kauai on Sunday, April 25, according to the Hawaii State Department of Health Kauai District Health Office.

One case is a visitor whose source of infection is considered travel-related.

The remaining seven cases are residents.

Kauai health officials say six of these cases are close contacts of previously identified cases. The final resident case appears unrelated to any other case and the source of their infection is considered community-acquired.

The Kauai District Health office says contacts are being identified, directed to quarantine and offered testing.

“While the majority of today’s cases are in close contacts of previously announced cases, we are very concerned with what we are observing,” said Lauren Guest, Public Health Preparedness Planner for the Kaua‘i District Health Office. “We continue to see a high number of new cases each day, and about half of those new cases are the result of community transmission. We are all tired of limiting our contact with people outside of our immediate household, but these protective measures are more important now than they have ever been on our island.”

“We must not let our guard down and continue to follow safe practices by avoiding gatherings and wearing masks,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “If you aren’t vaccinated, please do your part to protect vulnerable members of our community by scheduling your appointment now.”

Sunday’s cases bring the number of active cases in the County up to 22, with 258 cumulative cases. Kauai’s cumulative case count includes 223 confirmed locally, two probable and 33 positive cases diagnosed elsewhere.

