Coronavirus in Hawaii: 76 new cases, no new deaths reported on April 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 76 new coronavirus cases and no no deaths on Wednesday, April 7 2021.

As a result of updated information, one case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 51 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 5 on the Big Island, 15 on Maui, 2 on Kauai and 3 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 30,363.

The state death toll remains at 467.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: