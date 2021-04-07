Coronavirus in Hawaii: 76 new cases, no new deaths reported on April 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 76 new coronavirus cases and no no deaths on Wednesday, April 7 2021.

As a result of updated information, one case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 51 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 5 on the Big Island, 15 on Maui, 2 on Kauai and 3 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 30,363.

The state death toll remains at 467.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,546 (5)
  • Honolulu: 23,468 (51)
  • Kauai: 198 (2)
  • Maui: 3,027 (15)
  • Lanai: 111 (0)
  • Molokai: 34 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 979 (3)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2023
  • Deaths: 467
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,345

