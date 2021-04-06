Coronavirus in Hawaii: 61 new cases, no new deaths reported on April 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 61 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

As a result of updated information, one case from the Island of Hawaii and one case from Oahu were removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 29 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 2 on the Big Island, 21 on Maui and seven residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 30,287.

The state death toll remains at 467.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: