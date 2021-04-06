Coronavirus in Hawaii: 61 new cases, no new deaths reported on April 6

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 61 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

As a result of updated information, one case from the Island of Hawaii and one case from Oahu were removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 29 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 2 on the Big Island, 21 on Maui and seven residents diagnosed out of state.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

That brings state total to 30,287.

The state death toll remains at 467.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,541 (2)
  • Honolulu: 23,417 (29)
  • Kauai: 196 (0)
  • Maui: 3,012 (21)
  • Lanai: 111 (0)
  • Molokai: 34 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 976 (7)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2020
  • Deaths: 467
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,327

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories