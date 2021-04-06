Coronavirus in Hawaii: 61 new cases, no new deaths reported on April 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 61 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
As a result of updated information, one case from the Island of Hawaii and one case from Oahu were removed from the counts.
One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.
There are 29 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 2 on the Big Island, 21 on Maui and seven residents diagnosed out of state.
That brings state total to 30,287.
The state death toll remains at 467.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,541 (2)
- Honolulu: 23,417 (29)
- Kauai: 196 (0)
- Maui: 3,012 (21)
- Lanai: 111 (0)
- Molokai: 34 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 976 (7)
- Required Hospitalization: 2020
- Deaths: 467
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,327