Coronavirus: Four deaths, 127 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 26

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports four deaths, 127 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 124 cases on Oahu, one on Kauai, and two on the Big Island.

That brings the state total to 12,018.

There were five new cases that needed hospitalization. 4,729 recoveries were reported, totaling 10,126 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 1,761 active cases in Hawaii.

The Department of Health is doing things differently for COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing.

They are changing data systems to be more automated, which speeds up the data entry. The Department of Health has a new way to update the recoveries which is why there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases currently reported as released from isolation, from 5,397 to 10,126

A total of 291,657 individuals have been tested in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: