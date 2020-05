The rate of unemployment in Hawaii continues to soar reaching 22% in April according to the state's labor department, which is nearly 140,000 people out of work, but despite the historic levels of people out of work, a staffing company said they are slowly starting to see more job openings.

It is no surprise jobs in the healthcare and medical fields continue to grow under a public health emergency, but Staffing Solutions of Hawaii, a job recruiter agency said there are other positions to consider.