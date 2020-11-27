Coronavirus: DOH reports92 new cases, 3 new fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 27 for the state: 69 cases are from Oahu, 4 cases are from Maui County, 5 cases are from the Big Island and 5 cases are from Kauai. The cumulative state total is now 17,708.

DOH also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 240.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: