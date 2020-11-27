Coronavirus: DOH reports92 new cases, 3 new fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 27 for the state: 69 cases are from Oahu, 4 cases are from Maui County, 5 cases are from the Big Island and 5 cases are from Kauai. The cumulative state total is now 17,708.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
DOH also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 240.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,574 (5)
- Oahu: 15,170 (69)
- Kauai: 110 (5)
- Maui: 521 (4)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 210 (7)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,287 (1)
- Deaths: 240 (3)