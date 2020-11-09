Coronavirus: DOH reports one death, 128 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports one death, and 128 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 8.

There are 106 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 19 on the Big Island, two on Maui and one Hawaii resident was diagnosed out of state.

As a result of updated information, a Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii was recategorized to Oahu.

That brings the state total to 15,947.

There is one new coronavirus fatality. The state death toll stands at 221.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,405 (19)

Honolulu: 13,810 (19)

Kauai:71

Maui: 425 (2)

Lanai: 106

Molokai 17

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 113 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 1,161 (4)

Deaths: 221 (1)

Cases in the past 14 days: 1280 (7)

