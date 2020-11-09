HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Health reports one death, and 128 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 8.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
There are 106 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 19 on the Big Island, two on Maui and one Hawaii resident was diagnosed out of state.
As a result of updated information, a Hawaii resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii was recategorized to Oahu.
That brings the state total to 15,947.
There is one new coronavirus fatality. The state death toll stands at 221.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,405 (19)
- Honolulu: 13,810 (19)
- Kauai:71
- Maui: 425 (2)
- Lanai: 106
- Molokai 17
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 113 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,161 (4)
- Deaths: 221 (1)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1280 (7)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: DOH reports one death, 128 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 8
- Tua Tagovailoa improves to 2-0 as NFL starter after guiding Dolphins to win over Cardinals
- TheBus confirms an operator tested positive for coronavirus
- Operation Homefront distributes holiday meals to military families on Oahu
- Post Game Notes: Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro sets new career highs in passing yards and touchdowns in victory over New Mexico