Coronavirus: DOH reports 156 new cases, brings state total to 15,473

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 4 for the state: 125 cases are from Oahu, 21 cases are from the Big Island, 4 cases are from Maui County, 1 case on Lanai and 5 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 15,473. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Wednesday.

There are now 3,296 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As a result of updated information, one case was removed from the counts.

A total of 541,485 tests have been performed and results received for the state.

