Coronavirus: DOH reports 99 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Mar. 19. There are 49 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 37 on Maui, seven on the Big Island and six out of state. That brings the state total to 28,608.

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death for the state on Friday. The death toll now stands at 452.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,361 (7)
  • Honolulu: 22,468 (49)
  • Kauai: 186 (0)
  • Maui: 2,564 (37)
  • Lanai: 109
  • Molokai: 30
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 890 (6)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,947 (4)
  • Deaths: 452 (1)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 823

