Coronavirus: DOH reports 97 new coronavirus cases, bringing state total to 16,302

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 12 for the state: 72 cases are from Oahu, 15 cases are from the Big Island, 1 case is on Kauai and 6 cases were reported from Maui County.. The cumulative state total is now 16,302. There were no new deaths reported for the state on Thursday.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 1,436 (15)

Honolulu: 14,008 (72)

Kauai: 74 (1)

Maui: 436 (6)

Lanai: 106

Molokai: 17

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 128 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 1187

Deaths: 222

Cases in the past 14 days: 1397

The DOH has also began releasing case information relating to coronavirus clusters found in the past 14 days.

The following clusters are currently under investigation, according to health department officials:

Honolulu:

Correctional Facilities – 1 cluster found, 560 total cases from cluster

Educational Settings – 4 clusters found, 30 total cases from clusters

Shelters – 1 cluster found, 8 total cases from cluster

Maui:

Social Gatherings – 1 cluster found, 6 total cases from cluster

Hawaii County:

Social Gatherings – 2 clusters found, 63 total cases from clusters

