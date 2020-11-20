Coronavirus: DOH reports 95 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 20 for the state: 70 cases are from Oahu, 13 cases are from the Big Island, 5 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from Kauai and 6 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,936.
The DOH also reported 1 additional coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 224.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii Island: 1,512 (13)
- Oahu: 14,576 (70)
- Kauai: 87 (1)
- Maui: 468 (5)
- Molokai: 17 (0)
- Lanai 106 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 170 (6)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,234 (6)
- Deaths: 224 (1)