Coronavirus: DOH reports 95 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 20 for the state: 70 cases are from Oahu, 13 cases are from the Big Island, 5 cases are from Maui County, 1 case is from Kauai and 6 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,936.

The DOH also reported 1 additional coronavirus-related death. The state death toll stands at 224.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: