Coronavirus: DOH reports 95 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The virus that causes COVID-19 is affecting the mental health of all Hawaii residents, but especially for young adults and those whose household income is less than $50,000.

A recent survey commissioned by the Hawai‘i Department of Health showed a solid majority, or 82% of those who participated in the survey, have experienced a mental health condition at some point over the last six months. Slightly more than half, or 52%, of those say their symptoms began during the pandemic.

Of those who experienced a mental health condition before the pandemic, 35% felt that their symptoms became worse during the pandemic. In this same group, 65% found help in talking to a friend or family member.

The survey, which was conducted by Anthology Research from Dec. 30, 2020 to Jan. 11, 2021, included 445 adult Hawai‘i full-time residents statewide. Anthology has been tracking resident attitudes and behaviors relating to the pandemic on a regular basis since April 2020.

“We’re all being affected by the pandemic,” said Amy Curtis, chief administrator of the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Adult Mental Health Division. “This is a real issue that calls attention to the need to be vigilant about meeting the needs of our neighbors, friends, co-workers and others in the community. We encourage everyone to continue to confide in family or friends, seek support from a therapist or to call the Department of Health’s Hawai‘i CARES hotline.”