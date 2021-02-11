Coronavirus: DOH reports 95 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 11. There are 63 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, three on the Big Island and seven out of state. That brings the state total to 26,675.
DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death for the state on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 424.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,206 (3)
- Honolulu: 21,484 (63)
- Kauai: 179 (0)
- Maui: 1,901 (21)
- Lanai: 109 (0)
- Molokai 25 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 770 (7)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,775 (9)
- Deaths: 424 (1)
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,078