Coronavirus: DOH reports 95 new cases, brings state total to 16,613

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 16 for the state: 76 cases are from Oahu, 8 cases are from the Big Island, 7 cases are from Maui County, 2 cases and from Kauai and 2 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 16,613.

There were no new deaths reported for the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 222.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii Island: 1,479 (8)
  • Oahu: 14,337 (76)
  • Kauai: 82 (2)
  • Maui: 450 (7)
  • Molokai: 17 (0)
  • Lanai 106 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 142 (2)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,210 (1)
  • Deaths: 222 (0)

