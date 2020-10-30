Coronavirus: DOH reports 94 new cases, with 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 30 for the state: 74 cases are from Oahu, 14 cases are from the Big Island, 5 cases are from Maui County and 1 case is from Kauai. The cumulative state total is now 15,003. The DOH also reported 1 additional coronavirus-death. The state death toll now stands at 216.

The DOH reported that 526,030 test results have been received as of October 30.

There are now 3,049 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii Island: 1,259 (14)

Oahu: 13,087 (74)

Kauai: 64 (0)

Maui: 407 (3)

Molokai: 17 (0)

Lanai 99 (2)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 70 (0)

Required Hospitalization: 1,097

Deaths: 216 (1)

Released from isolation: 11,738

