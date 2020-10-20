Coronavirus: DOH reports 91 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 20 for the state: 61 cases are from Honolulu County, 24 cases are from Hawaii County, 2 cases are from Maui County and 4 cases are Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 14,156. The DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 189.
The DOH reported that 479,301 test results have been received as of October 19.
There are now 2,817 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 1,083 (24)
- Honolulu: 12,552 (61)
- Kauai County: 60 (0)
- Maui County: 411 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: (0)
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 48 (4)
- Required Hospitalization: 1,025
- Deaths: 189 (2)
- Released from isolation: 11,150
